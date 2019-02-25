Karp Capital Management Holds Holding in United Rentals (URI); As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Chemung Canal Trust Company Lowered by $1.27 Million Its Stake

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 632 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.47 million, down from 7,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 52,378 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 03/04/2018 – Trump attacks spur Amazon […]; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 22/03/2018 – “Leupold’s Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg” Moves to Amazon Prime Video; 16/04/2018 – Think Tank: Could Amazon Be the New Sephora for Brands Trying to Get Noticed?

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 68.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.88 million, up from 6,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $136.84. About 1.12M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02M and $290.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 12,805 shares to 12,155 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold URI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $451.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First (QABA) by 18,740 shares to 36,393 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xtrackers (DBEF) by 59,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes.