Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Both Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Cerus Corporation 60.62M 14.55 52.84M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Cerus Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -23.7% -16.4% Cerus Corporation -87.17% -68.9% -38%

Risk & Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cerus Corporation on the other hand, has 1.46 beta which makes it 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cerus Corporation are 3.5 and 3.2 respectively. Cerus Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.6% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 63.3% of Cerus Corporation shares. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 28.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited -1.21% -9.19% -22.98% -45.92% -21.17% -15.47% Cerus Corporation 4.95% -6.61% -22.72% -16.39% 50.96% 63.02%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has -15.47% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 63.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.