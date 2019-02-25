Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 19.68M -1.05 0.00

Demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -23.7% -16.4% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. which has a 32.9 Current Ratio and a 32.9 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.6% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 47.5% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Comparatively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 22.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited -1.21% -9.19% -22.98% -45.92% -21.17% -15.47% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -9.94% 16.22% 45.19% 0% 0% 50.59%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has -15.47% weaker performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 50.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.