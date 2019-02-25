KB Home (KBH) Reaches $23.71 After 6.00% Down Move; Prestige Brands Holdings (PBH) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Prestige Brands Holdings Inc (PBH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.78, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 88 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 94 sold and reduced their stock positions in Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 62.29 million shares, up from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Prestige Brands Holdings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 73 Increased: 61 New Position: 27.

The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 618,525 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has declined 35.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROMThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.06 billion company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $22.29 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KBH worth $123.66M less.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 110,456 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) has declined 26.53% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, makes, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning divisions. It has a 24.22 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies.

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for FireEye, DXC Technology, Cigna, Ryder System, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, and Martin Marietta Materials â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prestige Brands Holdings Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prestige Brands Holdings (PBH) CEO Ron Lombardi on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for 144,150 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 499,500 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lapides Asset Management Llc has 1.54% invested in the company for 186,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 365,729 shares.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.91 million activity. HOLLINGER WILLIAM R sold 79,564 shares worth $1.91M.

Among 8 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. KB Home had 15 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, November 15. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 20. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, September 26. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $27 target in Wednesday, September 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, September 26. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $27 target in Friday, September 14 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, November 15.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in IHS Markit, KB Home, Insulet, Booking, Diebold Nixdorf, and Seritage Growth Properties â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “KB Home Announces Concurrent Public Offerings of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Pitney Bowes, Zoetis, Rent-A-Center, Live Nation Entertainment, Everbridge, and KB Home â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Where the most new homes were built in Houston in 2018 – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold KB Home shares while 62 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 74.64 million shares or 2.64% more from 72.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 419,936 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 12,034 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 14,566 were reported by Jump Trading Ltd. Moreover, Investec Asset has 0.1% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 1.08M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 0.19% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 2,608 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd holds 54,740 shares. Principal Group Inc owns 467,051 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 2.85M shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 18,216 shares. Tcw Group invested in 0.03% or 149,879 shares. Argi Invest Ser Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 22,317 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 205,391 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 10.41M are owned by Blackrock Inc.