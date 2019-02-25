KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) Is At $10.27 Formed Wedge; Mraz Amerine & Associates Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) formed wedge up with $10.89 target or 6.00% above today’s $10.27 share price. KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) has $42.44 million valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 6,660 shares traded. KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KBLM News: 19/04/2018 DJ KBL Merger Corp IV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBLM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 57.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 7,226 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 7.67%. The Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc holds 5,352 shares with $286,000 value, down from 12,578 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $234.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.68. About 1.62M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reviewing Verizon – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Spinning Wheels – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon adds third 5G smartphone in 2019 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings January 29 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon outlines 5G-era growth strategy at investor conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Verizon Communications had 9 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. Moffett Nathanson downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, December 3. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $62 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Wednesday, December 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.