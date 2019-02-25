Kessler Investment Group Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Position by $315,350; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Southern Company (SO) Stake as Share Price Rose

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,995 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.23M, up from 5,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 52.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 22,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 20,377 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $889,000, down from 42,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 7.25 million shares traded or 28.33% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $53.53 million activity. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million. Shares for $602,733 were sold by RAMOS JENETTE E. $1.75 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Sands Diana L. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $451.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 30,151 shares to 108,248 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 48,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco.

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $8.84 million activity. Shares for $4.42M were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6. Greene Kimberly S – sold $705,450 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. $1.66 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Wilson Anthony L.

