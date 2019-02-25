Kestrel Investment Management Stake in Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Raised by $575,995 as Shares Rose; Roosevelt Investment Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Market Value Declined

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 313 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,529 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.12 million, down from 20,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $809.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $15.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1646.99. About 951,708 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 04/04/2018 – Rep. McEachin: Congressman Donald McEachin Visits Amazon Facility in Virginia; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) by 58.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 115,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 311,299 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.84M, up from 196,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Radiant Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 50,366 shares traded. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RLGT) has risen 10.44% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 17/04/2018 – Electronic Cartography Market to Gain from Increasing Usage of Electronic Navigation Systems: Radiant Insights, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Radiant Opto-Electronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$3.02B; 03/04/2018 – Instant Coffee Market to Grow Owing to Rapid Urbanization and Technological Innovations: Radiant Insights, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Glucitol Market Growth Triggered by the Increasing Inhabitants of the Fitness Freaks: Radiant Insights, Inc; 24/04/2018 – RADIANT LIFE MAKES BINDING OFFER FOR FORTIS MULUND HOSPITAL; 19/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD- RADIANT LIFE CARE PRIVATE LTD OFFER INCLUDES ALL CASH OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF NEWCO AT NET VALUE OF RS 126 PER SHARE OF NEWCO; 05/04/2018 – Avocado Oil Market to Gain From Rising Product Awareness Amongst Consumers: Radiant Insights, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Human Growth Hormone Drug Market to Gain Due to Easy Accessibility of Raised Healthcare Expenditure: Radiant Insights, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Healthcare Packaging Market to Reach Double-Digit Growth Rates in Near Future: Radiant Insights, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Distribution Management Systems [DMS] Market Latest Innovation, Growth and Industry Future Prospect 2022: Radiant Insights,

More notable recent Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Radiant Clipper Recognized as Intermodal Carrier of the Year for PFG – PR Newswire” on October 17, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Radiant Logistics Announces Notice Of Redemption Of 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 – PR Newswire” on May 09, 2018. More interesting news about Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Radiant Logistics Taps Jennifer Paige Deenihan As Director Of Marketing And Communications In Support Of Expanding Network – PR Newswire” published on April 03, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radiant Logistics Universal Shelf Registration Statement Declared Effective By The SEC – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.6 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 5 investors sold RLGT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 20.42 million shares or 15.62% more from 17.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 58,621 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Boston Prtn has 0.01% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 1.26 million shares. 318,025 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Scout Investments holds 0.04% or 339,465 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc owns 693,600 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust has 394,683 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 121,695 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). 12,000 are owned by Kj Harrison & Partners. State Street accumulated 630,789 shares. 58,100 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp. Ameriprise Finance reported 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). 18,679 are held by Parametric Ltd Com.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp, which manages about $836.08 million and $246.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 13,700 shares to 168,475 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tristate Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) by 17,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,150 shares, and cut its stake in Wabash National Corp (NYSE:WNC).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Unappreciated International Segment Turning The Corner – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Thousand-Year Itch: Navigating Disasters More Regularly – Benzinga” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon should buy Redfin for data – Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Stock Is Facing Even Steeper Declines – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for January 31, 2019 : AMZN, AFL, EW, MCK, YUMC, AJG, SYMC, EMN, PKI, OTEX, CPT, FBHS – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, State Street has 2.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 12,573 are held by Decatur Cap Mngmt. Barton Invest Mngmt invested 14.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Japan-based Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd has invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Btc Capital Management reported 1.6% stake. Ent Financial Services invested in 0.46% or 434 shares. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Notis has invested 0.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 7,409 shares. Highbridge Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.6% or 12,616 shares in its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs, Israel-based fund reported 29,126 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt holds 823,670 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Seabridge Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 249 shares. North Star Inv Corp has 0.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,622 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $62.18 million activity. Another trade for 16,964 shares valued at $27.69 million was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P. Blackburn Jeffrey M also sold $8.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 29. Jassy Andrew R also sold $2.70M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. The insider Zapolsky David sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02 million. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960. Another trade for 1,375 shares valued at $2.31 million was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q.