KeyBanc Reconfirms $143 TP On Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (IFF), Reconfirms Overweight Rating; Takung Art CO LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) SI Decreased By 86.36%

Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its stock rating noted as Overweight by analysts at KeyBanc. KeyBanc currently has a $143 target price per share on the $13.60 billion market cap company or 12.15% upside potential. This was revealed to investors in an analyst report on 25 February.

Takung Art CO LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) had a decrease of 86.36% in short interest. TKAT’s SI was 300 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 86.36% from 2,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.7344 lastly. It is down 80.71% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.71% the S&P500.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $8.24 million. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture.

Among 3 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances has $154 highest and $135 lowest target. $142.67’s average target is 11.89% above currents $127.51 stock price. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 6 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform” on Friday, November 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 16 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.89, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares while 108 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 61.76 million shares or 20.47% more from 51.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg has 0.05% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 306,601 shares. Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Cutler Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 1,900 shares. Axa owns 30,023 shares. Blackstone Grp Lp accumulated 0.03% or 50,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 107 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Communication invested 0.6% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,619 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 4,322 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank has 63,693 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Van Eck Corp has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks accumulated 0.41% or 185,635 shares.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 35 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $595.36 million activity. On Wednesday, January 16 Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought $10.94M worth of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 81,636 shares. Fortanet Francisco sold $194,460 worth of stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $13.60 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 33.64 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $127.51. About 220,553 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has declined 10.15% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500.