Keybank National Association Maintains Holding in Universal Fst Prods (UFPI); Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Declined While Bourgeon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 4,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,134 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.80 million, down from 73,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 10.65M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. TO RATING ‘A+’; 24/05/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 274P FROM 254P; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Buy EA on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ is less of a risk for game maker: JP Morgan

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 127.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 16,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,286 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07 million, up from 13,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.48. About 269,098 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has declined 30.80% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 30/05/2018 – Universal Forest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.69, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 22 investors sold UFPI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.18% more from 48.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 7,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Management Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 748,529 shares. Prudential stated it has 0.05% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 50,746 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 43,029 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com stated it has 194,150 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 89,557 shares. Moreover, Westwood Grp Inc has 0.26% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 845,177 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Schwab Charles Inv has 0.01% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 614,189 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 27,740 shares. Synovus Fin Corp holds 5,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd owns 7,999 shares. Hillcrest Asset Ltd holds 1.96% or 291,052 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $508,589 activity. Shares for $8,878 were sold by UHLIG-EASTIN CHAD C.. Benton Patrick M. had sold 6,243 shares worth $232,254 on Wednesday, August 29. Wooldridge Michael G. bought $67,000 worth of stock.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 8,150 shares to 12,350 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,778 shares, and cut its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $4.86 million activity. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Missouri-based Parkside State Bank Trust has invested 0.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 30,357 were accumulated by Kempen Mngmt Nv. Fundx Invest Limited Company accumulated 0.3% or 4,817 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York has invested 1.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shamrock Asset Lc owns 10,634 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt holds 3.83% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 85,543 shares. Washington Bancshares holds 106,135 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Family Cap Tru invested 2.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cipher Ltd Partnership reported 48,524 shares. Cullen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 644,685 shares. 9,708 were reported by Horizon Kinetics Ltd Liability Company. Round Table Service Ltd Liability Company reported 11,880 shares. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated reported 35,241 shares. Martin Currie, United Kingdom-based fund reported 91,258 shares.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $193.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,625 shares to 48,775 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

