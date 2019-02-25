Keysight Technologies Com (KEYS) Shareholder Ipg Investment Advisors Raised Position; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Chicago Equity Partners Increased Position by $565,440 as Share Price Declined

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 159.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 9,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,850 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $922,000, up from 5,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 1.69M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Police Pension Fund Trustees Sun, 4/1/2018, 1:00 AM; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc Com (KEYS) by 9.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 405 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $322.45 million, up from 4,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 604,570 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 39.54% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $309.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 1,735 shares to 22,910 shares, valued at $3.77B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,395 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold KEYS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 155.32 million shares or 2.97% less from 160.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 45,800 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs invested in 0% or 824 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has 96 shares. Northern has invested 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Creative Planning invested in 7,007 shares or 0% of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 574 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 12,700 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0.23% or 23.96 million shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 6,080 shares. Department Mb Bankshares N A owns 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bogle Invest Management LP De reported 83,977 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 10,386 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership owns 15,228 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Nordea Mngmt Ab stated it has 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 61,535 shares to 78,700 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) by 64,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,640 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Next Financial holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 14,496 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia invested in 115,898 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.46% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Comerica Commercial Bank owns 513,226 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 3,776 are owned by Old Point Tru And Fincl Svcs N A. Patten & Patten Tn holds 178,012 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 2.09M shares. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 843,908 shares. Wealthcare Mgmt reported 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). South Dakota Inv Council holds 233,300 shares. 2.19M were accumulated by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership. Geode Cap Ltd invested in 20.51M shares.

