Keystone Financial Planning Has Lowered Grainger W.W. (GWW) Stake; Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Sentiment Is 0.87

Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 53 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 61 trimmed and sold positions in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 51.24 million shares, up from 51.08 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hilltop Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 44 Increased: 38 New Position: 15.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased Grainger W.W. (GWW) stake by 69.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 2,564 shares as Grainger W.W. (GWW)’s stock declined 18.99%. The Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 1,141 shares with $408,000 value, down from 3,705 last quarter. Grainger W.W. now has $17.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $311.5. About 347,356 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 28 investors sold GWW shares while 228 reduced holdings. only 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 41.59 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. W.W. Grainger had 4 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Tuesday, January 15 to “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of GWW in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by UBS.

Another recent and important W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “More on W.W. Grainger’s Q4 mixed results – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) stake by 9,049 shares to 68,087 valued at $5.36M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 6,874 shares and now owns 196,012 shares. Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was raised too.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The Company’s Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. It has a 15.52 P/E ratio. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services.

Oak Hill Capital Management Llc holds 13.36% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. for 2.18 million shares. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owns 1.84 million shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ratan Capital Management Lp has 1.44% invested in the company for 114,458 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 1.15% in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 607,971 shares.