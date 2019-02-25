King Wealth Management Group Has Decreased Intel (INTC) Holding by $590,555; Valuation Rose; Mastercard (MA) Holder King Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Position by $791,430 as Shares Declined

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 113.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,702 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49 million, up from 3,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.32. About 3.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 63.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 12,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,303 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $344,000, down from 19,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 31.93 million shares traded or 16.90% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 23/04/2018 – Flying taxi start-up hires designer behind modern Mini, Fiat 500; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 01/30/2019: JNPR, AMD, MLNX, INTC, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel finally names permanent CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Intel (INTC) Is Becoming A Leader In The Driverless Car Space – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel: Buy Or Sell? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $893,356 activity. 5,117 shares were bought by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES, worth $247,155 on Thursday, November 29. $295,945 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by McBride Kevin Thomas. Rodgers Steven Ralph had sold 2,235 shares worth $102,050.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV) by 4,448 shares to 92,976 shares, valued at $27.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Ftec (FTEC).

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,565 shares to 7,303 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,861 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Retail Activity Plunges, Raising Questions About The Strength Of The Economy – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: Crushing The Market – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard gives China another try – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Should Mastercard Be Bought Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard +4% on strong Q4, GDV increases 14% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

