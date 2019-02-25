Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Trimmed Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $426,240; Lafayette Investments Cut Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $393,120 as Stock Declined

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 21.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 7,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,066 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57 million, down from 33,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 5.09M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500.

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 2,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,042 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.77 million, down from 45,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $182.81. About 445,904 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assessing Altria Group’s Results For Q4 2018 (Includes Updated 2019 Dividend And Adjusted Diluted EPS Projections) – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Group And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “3 Stocks Marijuana Investors Don’t Need to Own – Fox Business” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Altria’s Juul Stake Will ‘More Than Offset’ Cigarette Declines, Wells Fargo Says (NYSE:MO) – Benzinga” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria +2% after updating FY19 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $241.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 6,989 shares to 184,767 shares, valued at $16.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.35% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd reported 3.30M shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc holds 35,141 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, Germany-based fund reported 70,100 shares. Mirador Prtn LP accumulated 0.68% or 23,041 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com owns 44,000 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management Com reported 5,478 shares stake. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.1% or 63,031 shares in its portfolio. 4,494 were reported by Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Com. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2,631 shares. Hendley invested in 28,575 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 38,700 shares. Coastline holds 9,760 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Burns J W And Company has 56,965 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.09 million activity. The insider Earhart Cynthia C sold 2,370 shares worth $414,954. 519 shares were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew, worth $94,117.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold NSC shares while 354 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 187.99 million shares or 3.43% less from 194.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beacon Capital accumulated 0% or 259 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Davenport Com Lc accumulated 87,928 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc accumulated 3,787 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com accumulated 391,298 shares. Mairs Pwr invested in 4,560 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Communication invested in 37,690 shares. Coastline has 1,300 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 2,753 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset reported 0.25% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,345 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.27% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 165,136 shares. American Intll stated it has 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Invesco Ltd has 729,632 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP holds 44,313 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT), Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Hunt, NSC Intermodal Honchos Dish ELDs, Drivers, Equipment At SMC3 Event – Benzinga” on January 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Winter Storm Jaden Hits Chicago Intermodal Hub, Slowing Train Speeds And Freight – Benzinga” published on January 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Virgin Trains USA Canceled Its IPO – The Motley Fool” on February 16, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A), Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – ELDs And U.S. Container Surge Good For Intermodal In 2018, But 2019 Will Not Be Repeat – Benzinga” with publication date: February 01, 2019.