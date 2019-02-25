Klingenstein Fields & Co Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT); Janney Montgomery Scott Stake in Ppl (PPL) Upped as Stock Price Rose

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 6.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 28,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 505,159 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.78M, up from 476,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 1.12M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has declined 12.08% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 160.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 55,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 89,504 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.57 million, up from 34,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 2.37M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.27, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold PPL shares while 225 reduced holdings.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $11.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 49,188 shares to 29,808 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Intl Sel Div Etf (IDV) by 82,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 895,839 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group New (NYSE:AIG).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $2.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,140 shares to 192,985 shares, valued at $46.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 21,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,005 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 insider sales for $32.08 million activity. Another trade for 177,457 shares valued at $12.42M was sold by Contreras Jaime. $4.00 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was sold by Blaser Brian J. Bracken Sharon J sold $127,044 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Friday, September 28. WHITE MILES D also sold $10.30M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, November 28. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Stratton John G bought $249,875. Watkin Jared had sold 65,000 shares worth $4.62 million on Friday, November 2.

