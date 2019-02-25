Klingenstein Fields & Co Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding By $3.10 Million; Ws Management Lllp Cut By $7.92 Million Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stake

Ws Management Lllp decreased Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) stake by 30% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp sold 30,000 shares as Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA)’s stock rose 27.90%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 70,000 shares with $18.53M value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Tesla Inc (Put) now has $51.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $298.55. About 5.62M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla price target, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 27/03/2018 – RT @Lebeaucarnews: Moody’s downgrades TSLA credit ratings and assigns a negative outlook adding: “Tesla’s ratings reflect the significant s…; 21/05/2018 – The publication has had a rocky relationship with Tesla; 30/03/2018 – Lessons From Tesla’s Tumble — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Elon Musk brings technology charm offensive to Los Angeles tunnel plan; 21/05/2018 – Tesla needs to sell more expensive Model 3s so the company doesn’t ‘die,’ Elon Musk says. via @verge; 16/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 and its production issues; 16/04/2018 – TESLA INC SAYS HAVE REVIEWED AND CONFIRMED THAT THE RECORDED INJURIES REVEAL DISPUTED TO CO WERE PROPERLY RECORDED BY TESLA; 12/04/2018 – NTSB Kicks Tesla Off Crash Probe for Violating Disclosure Pledge; 29/03/2018 – Tesla Urges Workers to Prove `Haters’ Wrong (Video)

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 1.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 26,688 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 2.02M shares with $236.57 million value, down from 2.05M last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $169.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 6.19 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 61,523 shares to 1.60 million valued at $56.64M in 2018Q3. It also upped Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) stake by 90,877 shares and now owns 769,773 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $11.46 million activity. Shares for $508,992 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N. Shares for $144,436 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, December 19. The insider Parker Mary Jayne sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44M. Shares for $5.73 million were sold by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9.

Among 6 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Walt Disney had 6 analyst reports since October 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, October 19 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, November 12 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.21% or 75,341 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership reported 1.67% stake. 40,479 were accumulated by Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny. Roberts Glore And Com Il reported 7,791 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,213 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com accumulated 10,850 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lee Danner And Bass accumulated 110,426 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Zuckerman Inv Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,484 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,221 shares. Ally Finance Inc owns 55,000 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 4.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harvey Inv Co Limited stated it has 5,704 shares. Chartist Inc Ca holds 0% or 2,445 shares in its portfolio. City reported 34,616 shares stake. Utah Retirement Systems reported 277,377 shares.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 15 selling transactions for $21.21 million activity. $360,280 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by Guillen Jerome M. The insider RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000. On Thursday, December 20 Gracias Antonio J. sold $5.35 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 16,780 shares. The insider Straubel Jeffrey B sold 15,000 shares worth $5.23M. Musk Elon bought $10.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, October 29. 1,875 shares valued at $573,750 were sold by Musk Kimbal on Monday, October 1. $1.20M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were sold by Ahuja Deepak.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 97.80 million shares or 3.45% more from 94.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Asset Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 6,193 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 166 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Co holds 0.01% or 5,278 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp invested in 851,565 shares. Crosslink Capital Incorporated holds 41,363 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd has invested 0.12% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Duncker Streett And invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Smithfield Trust owns 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 500 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 18,577 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Invesco has invested 0.13% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fort Point Cap Prtn Lc has invested 0.13% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd holds 0.31% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 159,026 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 102,074 shares. Fincl Architects invested in 141 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation reported 74 shares.

Ws Management Lllp increased Alphabet Inc stake by 101,443 shares to 110,943 valued at $133.92 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) stake by 358,943 shares and now owns 1.09M shares. Regenxbio Inc was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tesla had 19 analyst reports since August 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 2. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, February 11. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 28 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. As per Friday, September 28, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell” on Tuesday, January 22.