KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 445.70M 1.44 5.50M 11.20 2.23 USA Compression Partners LP 584.35M 2.60 46.98M -0.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 1.23% 0% 0% USA Compression Partners LP -8.04% -4.6% -1.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival USA Compression Partners LP is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than USA Compression Partners LP.

Dividends

On the other side, $2.1 per share with a dividend yield of 13.49% for USA Compression Partners LP. No dividend is paid out for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 USA Compression Partners LP 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively USA Compression Partners LP has a consensus target price of $19.33, with potential upside of 22.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.9% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares and 40.3% of USA Compression Partners LP shares. Insiders held 11.8% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of USA Compression Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 23.53% -15.14% -9.95% 0% 0% -7.94% USA Compression Partners LP -0.35% -0.96% -12.67% -21.34% -13.61% -12.88%

For the past year KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. was less bearish than USA Compression Partners LP.

Summary

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. beats USA Compression Partners LP on 9 of the 13 factors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.