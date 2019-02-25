La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 5.87M 27.34 192.60M -7.91 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 12.17M 26.04 35.30M -3.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -3,281.09% -188% -94.3% Albireo Pharma Inc. -290.06% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.33 beta means La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s volatility is 33.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Albireo Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc. are 19.4 and 19.4 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 0 2.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 22.55% upside potential and an average target price of $7.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 83%. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -4.56% -14.65% -38.27% -55.02% -56.94% -57.09% Albireo Pharma Inc. -4.16% -8.75% -23.37% -22.26% 1.77% -0.98%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.