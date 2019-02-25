Lakeview Capital Partners Has Boosted Its At&T (T) Stake by $474,276; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Oakmont Has Increased Position

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 21.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 14,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,736 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.68M, up from 65,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 16.29 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 404,768 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $150.53M, up from 403,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $427.63. About 2.68M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – Matt Murray: Breaking: FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engine…; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 24/05/2018 – The new Boeing 777 airliner will be able to retract part of its wings – a first for a commercial plane; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $152.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 9,800 shares to 11,817 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 26,900 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Maryland Capital Mngmt reported 227,710 shares. Advent Cap Mgmt De reported 0.1% stake. Swedbank holds 0.51% or 3.37 million shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 8,000 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Co holds 46,955 shares. Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Ltd accumulated 163,712 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 61,014 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 488,180 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 2.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First In stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Natl Pension Service accumulated 6.50 million shares or 0.89% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Limited reported 726,086 shares. Assetmark holds 95,789 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 9,417 were reported by Homrich And Berg. Jane Street Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 266,443 shares. Northstar Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 614 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Associates has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Btr Capital Mngmt reported 3,848 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 3,513 shares. Barometer Management invested in 26,300 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Llc holds 7,687 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,233 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,630 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Williams Jones And Ltd Co accumulated 7,113 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 2,727 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Beacon Advsrs reported 1,080 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Marsico Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 142,684 shares stake. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 2,385 shares stake.

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49 million and $768.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.35 million shares to 500,100 shares, valued at $34.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $53.53 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. On Friday, November 9 RAMOS JENETTE E sold $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,640 shares. Sands Diana L sold 5,000 shares worth $1.75 million. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G.