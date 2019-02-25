Lam Research (LRCX) Holder Sprott Has Boosted Stake by $1.21 Million as Shares Declined; Nike (NKE) Holder Univest Of Pennsylvania Has Cut Position by $1.74 Million

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 12.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.00M, up from 64,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 2.71 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 27.14% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 27.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold 20,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,246 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60M, down from 74,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 4.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NKE’s profit will be $991.49M for 33.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.08% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company reported 0.35% stake. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 83,854 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. New England & Mngmt Inc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ipswich Inv Management invested 0.58% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.15% or 237,970 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding has invested 0.18% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Accredited Invsts Inc holds 4,027 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Garde stated it has 10,461 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 20,805 shares in its portfolio. Trilogy Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.53% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kj Harrison has 12,037 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Limited reported 20,900 shares. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 49,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania, which manages about $327.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 225 shares to 2,419 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $66.08 million activity. Slusher John F sold 200,000 shares worth $14.81 million. Matheson Monique S. sold $1.41M worth of stock. Shares for $1.36M were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $400.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,000 shares to 55,700 shares, valued at $12.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 88 investors sold LRCX shares while 259 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 133.35 million shares or 1.21% less from 134.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Leavell Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.19% or 11,600 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 22,103 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 11,917 shares or 0% of the stock. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.59% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 83,609 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 0% or 3,022 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 85 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cypress Management accumulated 6,363 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Asset Management One Limited reported 264,739 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs owns 4,512 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding holds 185 shares. 11,587 are owned by Amica Mutual Insurance. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. Another trade for 2,050 shares valued at $354,616 was made by Heckart Christine on Friday, February 1.