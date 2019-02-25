Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Comparing side by side

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 1.60B 4.83 296.34M 2.96 24.47 Global Net Lease Inc. 277.58M 5.37 13.11M 0.20 101.90

Table 1 highlights Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Global Net Lease Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Global Net Lease Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Global Net Lease Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 18.52% 27.5% 7.2% Global Net Lease Inc. 4.72% 0.9% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Global Net Lease Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.48 beta.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) dividend pay is $3.56 per share with 4.59% dividend yield annually. Meanwhile, Global Net Lease Inc.’s annual dividend is $2.13 per share and it also boasts of a 10.83% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Global Net Lease Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 Global Net Lease Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Global Net Lease Inc.’s potential upside is 27.55% and its average price target is $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Global Net Lease Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.3% and 59.2%. Insiders held 0.2% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.22% of Global Net Lease Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) -4.51% -10% -7.31% -0.03% -5.43% -2.45% Global Net Lease Inc. -1.58% -6.89% -6.84% 1.33% -6.27% -3.45%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has stronger performance than Global Net Lease Inc.

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats on 13 of the 16 factors Global Net Lease Inc.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.