Landstar Sys (LSTR) Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position by $555,710 as Shares Declined; As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Declined, Marco Investment Management Has Increased Stake by $339,200

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,134 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.36M, up from 65,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $108.7. About 473,171 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 0.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 4,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 614,201 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $74.93 million, down from 618,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $110.69. About 56,040 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 5.36% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 16 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.61 million shares or 0.67% less from 39.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Aqr Cap Mngmt owns 226,437 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 186,400 shares. Thomson Horstmann And Bryant Incorporated reported 0.1% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 1,216 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd has invested 0.1% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Proshare Advsrs Lc stated it has 3,615 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 25,500 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.63% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Bessemer Gp stated it has 300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc stated it has 1.06% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 62,470 are owned by Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 10,000 shares.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 149,860 shares to 373,903 shares, valued at $32.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 855,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $358,550 activity.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.34 million activity. Shares for $960,959 were sold by CAMPBELL JEFFREY C. On Friday, February 1 the insider Squeri Stephen J sold $1.29M.