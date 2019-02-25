Legacy Private Trust Maintains Holding in Associated Banc (ASB); Osterweis Capital Management Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $20.66 Million as Market Value Declined

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 987.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 91,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 101,112 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.83 million, up from 9,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $826.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $175.21. About 6.98 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 25.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 80,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 392,381 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.20M, up from 312,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.73. About 110,036 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 16.09% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold ASB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 125.13 million shares or 3.40% less from 129.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkside State Bank Trust stated it has 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.01% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 8,659 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,798 shares. Rothschild Investment Il owns 26,000 shares. 16,700 were accumulated by Bailard. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.02% or 4.46M shares. Pzena Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.28% or 2.20M shares. Bluecrest Mngmt invested 0.03% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Kbc Gru Nv holds 91,550 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 297,940 shares stake. Riverhead Ltd Com reported 17,768 shares stake. Gsa Capital Llp invested 0.06% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 15,777 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) or 34,798 shares.

Another recent and important Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “Associated Banc-Corp receives regulatory approval to acquire Wisconsin banking operations of The Huntington National Bank – PRNewswire” on February 15, 2019.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $884.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 514 shares to 7,451 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM) by 95,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,085 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stearns Services Group, North Carolina-based fund reported 21,871 shares. Todd Asset Ltd, a Kentucky-based fund reported 237,142 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 539,637 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associates reported 24,954 shares. Pension Ltd Liability reported 0.27% stake. L And S has 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 878,353 are held by Haverford Trust. Johnson Fincl Gru owns 90,398 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Alps Inc invested in 53,148 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 54,139 shares for 4.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co has 3.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 107,235 shares. Private Asset has 94,746 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Company invested 8.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jones Fincl Cos Lllp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 32,621 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 10,535 shares to 32,105 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,689 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).