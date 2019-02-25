Leisure Capital Management Holds Stake in Dominion Energy (D); Van Eck Associates Maintains Position in Micron Technology (MU)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 263.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 8,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,374 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $799,000, up from 3,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 3.22M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 22.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 237,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.31M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 164,922 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25 million and $123.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,504 shares to 9,694 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $300,003 activity. 4,053 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $300,003 were bought by Chapman James R..

