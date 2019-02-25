Lenox Wealth Management Has Decreased Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Holding; Lithia Motors (LAD) Sentiment Is 0.74

Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.59, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 83 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 112 sold and trimmed stock positions in Lithia Motors Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 24.10 million shares, up from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Lithia Motors Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 76 Increased: 56 New Position: 27.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased Commercial Metals Co (CMC) stake by 99.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 18,174 shares as Commercial Metals Co (CMC)’s stock declined 13.13%. The Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 33 shares with $2,000 value, down from 18,207 last quarter. Commercial Metals Co now has $1.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 254,304 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 14.93% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 10/05/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Apr Rev NT$697.8M Vs NT$787.6M; 29/03/2018 – UK’s CMC Markets says H2 net operating income ahead of first half; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS GETS FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON CMC ITEMS; 27/03/2018 – CMC SAYS MEASURES ANNOUNCED TODAY ARE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 09/04/2018 – lntezyne Promotes Bradford Sullivan, PhD to Director, CMC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Commercial Metals Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMC); 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18483 – CMC Telcom – Evidentiary Hearing on May 4, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 15/05/2018 – 2018 CMC Annual Conference Takes On Corporate Diversity & Cultural Models Of Success; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – COSTS WILL BE HIGHER IN SECOND HALF REFLECTING HIGHER MARKETING, DISCRETIONARY REMUNERATION AND ANZ INTEGRATION SPEND; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q EPS CONT OPS 8C

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 8.17 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $88.63. About 18,891 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) has declined 41.21% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07

Park West Asset Management Llc holds 4.48% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. for 1.51 million shares. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owns 2.00 million shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Llc has 3.75% invested in the company for 236,015 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 2.14% in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 738,719 shares.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 5,207 shares to 5,388 valued at $787,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 37,061 shares and now owns 578,870 shares. Accenture Plc A (NYSE:ACN) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Commercial Metals had 6 analyst reports since October 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of CMC in report on Monday, January 14 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19 target in Monday, October 29 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $22 target in Tuesday, November 6 report.

