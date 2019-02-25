Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Analysts See $0.31 EPS; Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Shorts Increased By 13.44%

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) had an increase of 13.44% in short interest. SYRS’s SI was 1.74M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 13.44% from 1.53 million shares previously. With 110,000 avg volume, 16 days are for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s short sellers to cover SYRS’s short positions. The SI to Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 7.1%. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 32,051 shares traded. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has declined 37.17% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SYRS News: 23/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 17/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – SYROS TO PRESENT ON DESIGN OF ONGOING PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SY-1365 AT UPCOMING ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Syros Announces New Preclinical Data on SY-1365 Showing Potent Anti-Tumor Activity in Multiple Models of Heavily Pretreated Ovarian Cancer; 30/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals Presenting at JMP Conference Jun 21; 12/03/2018 Syros Announces Appointment Of Joseph J. Ferra As Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 10/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 12/03/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $15.3M; 16/04/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals: On Track to Report Data From Dose Escalation Portion of Phase 1 Trial in 4Q of 2018

Analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report $0.31 EPS on March, 11.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter's $0.3 EPS. LBRT's profit would be $36.68 million giving it 13.85 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.'s analysts see -36.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 44,173 shares traded. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. It has 19 active fleets. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)