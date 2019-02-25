Liberum Capital Reaffirms a “Buy” Rating on Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) and GBX 3070.00 Target; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Upped Ansys (ANSS) Holding

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 141.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc acquired 3,373 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock declined 16.81%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 5,749 shares with $1.07 million value, up from 2,376 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $14.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $175.48. About 329,856 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING

In an analyst report revealed to investors on Monday, 25 February, Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) stock had its “Buy” Rating maintained by investment analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 3070.00 TP on firm. Liberum Capital’s target gives a potential upside of 35.18% from the company’s previous close.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $5.22 million activity. Shares for $657,224 were sold by Emswiler Shane on Tuesday, September 4. SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN sold $461,327 worth of stock. THURK MICHAEL also sold $532,894 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares. Gopal Ajei sold $1.79 million worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Friday, August 31. MAHONEY RICHARD S. sold $1.17 million worth of stock or 8,347 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold ANSS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 75.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 77.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 22,899 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Gp Llp owns 2,760 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 26,216 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company has 2% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Captrust Advsr invested in 904 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 8,640 shares. City has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 94 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 0.12% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Signaturefd Ltd invested in 277 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp stated it has 10,503 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 310,821 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 13,121 shares.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 17.88 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. It has a 17.81 P/E ratio. The Grocery segment makes and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

The stock decreased 1.84% or GBX 42.66 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2270.34. About 369,695 shares traded. Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

