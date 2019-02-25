Liberum Capital Reiterated Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)’s “Buy” Rating; Aflac (AFL) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aflac had 3 analyst reports since September 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 13. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 2 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, September 27. See Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) latest ratings:

02/01/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $51 Downgrade

13/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $48 New Target: $46 Maintain

27/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $47 New Target: $48 Maintain

In a note made public on Monday, 25 February, Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) stock had its “Buy” Rating reiterated by research professionals at Liberum Capital.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has declined 2.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.47 million activity. $93,030 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by JOHNSON DOUGLAS WAYNE. LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Daniels James Todd sold 3,400 shares worth $150,088. 27,120 shares valued at $1.29 million were sold by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4. 1,500 shares were sold by MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, worth $69,574 on Tuesday, September 11. On Thursday, December 20 the insider Williams Richard JR sold $49,647.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold Aflac Incorporated shares while 291 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 482.13 million shares or 1.89% less from 491.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Pa invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Caprock Group stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ajo Lp holds 0.08% or 364,078 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Cap L P accumulated 89,265 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 3.63M shares. Loudon Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.08% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 55,075 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Lc holds 0.21% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 50,280 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 354,079 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Argyle Capital Mgmt holds 12,020 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Barclays Public accumulated 0.03% or 807,610 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability owns 0.29% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 6,500 shares. Hartline Investment has invested 1.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 133,492 shares. Sei Invests holds 584,010 shares.

Another recent and important Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Q4 Earnings Outlook For Aflac – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company has market cap of $36.82 billion. It operates through two divisions, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. It has a 12.93 P/E ratio. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 4.22 billion GBP. The firm operates in three divisions: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. It has a 20.26 P/E ratio. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, cyclones, crushers, high pressure grinding rolls, rubber, and other solutions; and provides slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, sand and aggregates, and oil sands markets.

Another recent and important The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Portland manufacturer ESCO acquired in $1.3B deal – Portland Business Journal” on April 19, 2018.