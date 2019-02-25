Lipe & Dalton Holds Position in Abbvie (ABBV); Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lifted Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake by $3.27 Million as Stock Declined

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 302,701 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.60M, up from 276,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.96. About 93,922 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 16.92% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 163.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,230 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.25M, up from 5,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. About 5.02M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu

Since September 17, 2018, it had 8 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $100.46 million activity. 4,570 shares were bought by Herlitz Grant, worth $499,912. $745,203 worth of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) shares were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P.. Vasquez Sarah M had bought 200 shares worth $18,360 on Friday, December 21. On Friday, November 9 Weinreb David bought $5.47 million worth of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 50,000 shares. MODEL ALLEN J also bought $108,980 worth of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) on Thursday, November 15. $199,320 worth of stock was bought by Treacy Simon Joseph on Monday, December 17.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Put) (NYSE:ABT) by 716,594 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 154,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667,261 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.36, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 34.93 million shares or 0.61% more from 34.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beacon Group Inc owns 11,272 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Paragon Assoc And Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture reported 5,000 shares. Seizert Prns Lc holds 439,870 shares. Barclays Plc reported 16,375 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 239 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,985 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pershing Square Mngmt LP reported 5.09% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Menlo Advisors Limited Com owns 4% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 47,725 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Lc owns 62,358 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 53,315 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated accumulated 238,303 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty accumulated 1.31M shares. Holt Cap Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prtn Limited Partnership holds 3,205 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 2,492 shares.

