Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lifted Its Kimberly (KMB) Position; Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $2.79 Million

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 25.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc sold 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 147,841 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.40 million, down from 197,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 3.92 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales perk up but outlook uncertain; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Changes Customer Policies After Furor Over Arrests; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 81.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,345 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 525,335 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has declined 5.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.38 million activity. 13,565 shares were sold by Azbell Michael T., worth $1.56 million on Tuesday, November 27. Shares for $704,703 were sold by PALMER ANTHONY J..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold KMB shares while 410 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 240.73 million shares or 3.47% less from 249.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old Point N A accumulated 15,714 shares. 2,217 are held by Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability. Hillsdale holds 0% or 15 shares. Argyle Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.44% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 10,250 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp has 18,589 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Kistler has 0.07% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,456 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0.18% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,436 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 239 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.09% or 103,546 shares. Atria Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,721 shares. The Massachusetts-based Penobscot Management has invested 0.2% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 51,758 shares.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $840.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:EOG) by 5,200 shares to 5,130 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,378 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $452.95 million and $581.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (Prn) (VB) by 2,252 shares to 24,067 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.