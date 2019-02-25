Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lifted Its Hanesbrand (HBI) Holding by $343,800; Stock Value Declined; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Raised B&G Foods (BGS) Stake by $672,300

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) by 65.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 24,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.73 million, up from 38,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in B&G Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 148,685 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 12.70% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – KRUK SA KRU.WA – PROKURA NS FIZ SIGNS DEAL WITH BANK BGŻ BNP PARIBAS SA FOR PURCHASE OF DEBT PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q EPS 31c; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 11/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Hanesbrand Inc. (HBI) by 53.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,725 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01 million, up from 35,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Hanesbrand Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 606,829 shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 4 sales for $231,549 activity. 2,115 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares with value of $34,982 were sold by Mathews Jessica Tuchman. $602,711 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was sold by Upchurch W Howard Jr on Wednesday, December 12. Evans Gerald also bought $97,370 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares. $147,340 worth of stock was bought by Hytinen Barry on Tuesday, November 20. JOHNSON JOIA M had sold 20,000 shares worth $330,322.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold HBI shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Patten Group stated it has 0.17% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). The Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Mngmt Company Lc has invested 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 192 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 128,959 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 134,579 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Lc invested in 0.1% or 24,200 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 173,830 shares. Asset One Limited has 655,148 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc invested in 0.11% or 50,018 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp holds 350,130 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Levin Cap Strategies Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $235.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33,400 shares to 4,860 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 38,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,349 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communicatns (NYSE:VZ).

