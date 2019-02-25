Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Delta Air Lines New (DAL) by $346,674; As Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Declined, Holder Compton Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc New (DAL) by 16.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 6,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,025 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.74M, down from 36,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 607,820 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 230.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 23,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,075 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $770,000, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 2.28M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has risen 3.80% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS

Since August 31, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.32 million activity. EASTER WILLIAM H III also sold $175,419 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Friday, August 31. On Thursday, December 27 Bastian Edward H sold $3.00 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 60,000 shares. 21,000 shares were sold by West W Gilbert, worth $1.06 million on Friday, February 8. $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 42 investors sold DAL shares while 336 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 568.12 million shares or 0.05% less from 568.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 5,617 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability owns 8,375 shares. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 0.07% or 1.68M shares. General Amer Investors Incorporated owns 396,511 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 400 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 198,584 shares. 1.85 million are owned by Alyeska Invest Gru Ltd Partnership. Nwq Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests has 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Communications Limited has 0.48% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Paragon Capital Ltd owns 4,782 shares. Mackenzie invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.17% or 3,637 shares. Ar Asset Management Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Compton Capital Management Inc, which manages about $284.24M and $253.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,243 shares to 73,600 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.43 million activity.

