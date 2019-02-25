Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Stake as Stock Rose; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Upped Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holding by $422,800 as Stock Declined

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 58.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 6,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,900 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $853,000, down from 11,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $172.51. About 1.43 million shares traded or 13.32% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 3.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,747 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.36M, up from 78,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.25. About 3.11M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG) by 20,200 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $90.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value (EFV).

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 2,200 shares to 48,795 shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,550 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald S Corp (NYSE:MCD).

