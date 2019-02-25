Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $304,192; As Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hillcrest Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $301,860

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) by 2.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc sold 3,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.52M, down from 148,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 37,628 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has risen 6.35% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Affirms Its 2018 Guidance

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 1.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 325,916 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.53 million, up from 320,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.54. About 1.48M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 15/04/2018 – Time Out Beijing: Starbucks opens its first pet-friendly cafés in China; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $111.61 million and $525.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 181,612 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

