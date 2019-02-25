Longer Investments Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position By $737,748; Capital Fund Management Sa Cut Its Copart (CPRT) Stake

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Copart Inc (CPRT) stake by 29.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 41,494 shares as Copart Inc (CPRT)’s stock declined 26.66%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 99,506 shares with $5.13M value, down from 141,000 last quarter. Copart Inc now has $13.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.71. About 23,753 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 10.16% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M

Longer Investments Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 23.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Longer Investments Inc sold 5,346 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Longer Investments Inc holds 17,552 shares with $2.43M value, down from 22,898 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $365.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.14. About 213,091 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Zendesk Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZEN) stake by 40,800 shares to 61,800 valued at $4.39 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (Call) (XLU) stake by 560,000 shares and now owns 1.22M shares. Godaddy Inc was raised too.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.96 million activity. $3.96 million worth of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was sold by Englander Daniel J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 25 investors sold CPRT shares while 158 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 172.64 million shares or 1.07% less from 174.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 299,900 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 71,411 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc stated it has 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 59,399 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bennicas Associate holds 31,650 shares. 4,838 were accumulated by Grp One Trading Limited Partnership. Morgan Stanley holds 0.06% or 5.01M shares. Strs Ohio owns 32,474 shares. Moreover, Iberiabank has 0.08% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 69,088 shares. Moreover, Merian (Uk) Ltd has 0.29% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 813,493 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 5,663 shares. Argent Capital Llc invested in 0.04% or 19,859 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Co owns 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Copart had 3 analyst reports since September 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) on Friday, September 21 to “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 20 by Gabelli.

More important recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for February 20, 2019 : ET, NTES, A, ES, O, SNPS, EXR, CPRT, GDDY, FTI, SUI, Y – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “Copart (CPRT) Is Up 0.04% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Copart, Inc.’s (CPRT) CEO Jayson Adair on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 7th – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J eyes Missouri Supreme Court ruling – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson receives federal subpoenas – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JNJ’s TECNIS Eyhance IOL available in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sightbox CEO on life after acquisition and growth under J&J – Portland Business Journal” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Could Geron Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $75.53 million activity. The insider Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of stock. Kapusta Ronald A sold 3,643 shares worth $536,638. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought 1,000 shares worth $133,910. $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Duato Joaquin. Sneed Michael E had sold 29,000 shares worth $3.91 million on Monday, August 27. 166,695 shares were sold by Fasolo Peter, worth $24.41M.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 8 analyst reports since October 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, January 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, January 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, October 22. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $153 target in Thursday, October 11 report.