Longwood Capital Partners Position in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Raised by $28.95 Million; General Electric (GE) Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Lowered Stake by $2.74 Million

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 530.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 782,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 930,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.54 million, up from 147,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 127,873 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 41.43% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 61.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 248,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,224 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79 million, down from 407,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 288.69M shares traded or 147.60% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-General Electric plans to double sourcing from India – Financial Express; 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – GE & ALTAIR SIGN PACT FOR EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION OF GE’S FLOW S; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viewray Inc by 1.18M shares to 311,500 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 348,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,000 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $258.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 665 shares to 2,615 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 38,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM).