Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Decreased By $576,000 Its World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holding; Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Sentiment Is 1.42

Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.59, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 115 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 81 decreased and sold stakes in Realogy Holdings Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 155.90 million shares, up from 152.82 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Realogy Holdings Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 51 Increased: 69 New Position: 46.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) stake by 33.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 6,000 shares as World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE)’s stock declined 13.28%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 11,900 shares with $1.15M value, down from 17,900 last quarter. World Wrestling Entmt Inc now has $6.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.54. About 486,274 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 152.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 13C

The stock increased 1.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 2.59 million shares traded or 43.09% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) has declined 33.08% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 47.14% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. for 8.57 million shares. Tremblant Capital Group owns 6.62 million shares or 7.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. has 3.93% invested in the company for 16.79 million shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 2.81% in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 175,252 shares.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $14.18 million for 37.90 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 5.69 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

Among 5 analysts covering World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. World Wrestling Enter had 6 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the shares of WWE in report on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on Monday, August 27 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 30. JP Morgan upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on Friday, November 30 to “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) rating on Monday, October 29. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $80 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold WWE shares while 64 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 1.58% less from 46.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Bancshares De invested in 1,461 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 80,183 shares. New York-based Davidson Kempner Mngmt Lp has invested 0.78% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 87,412 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 66,945 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 1.10 million shares. Principal Fincl Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 227,296 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank Inc stated it has 0.12% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Parametric Port Llc owns 124,056 shares. Advisory Ltd stated it has 800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 2,717 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Llc reported 37,789 shares stake. Zweig reported 1.96% stake.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased Broadcom Inc stake by 1,700 shares to 25,300 valued at $6.24 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 3,600 shares and now owns 69,300 shares. Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was raised too.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $41.90 million activity. Barrios George A. sold 37,500 shares worth $2.65M. 2,500 shares were sold by Kowal Mark, worth $207,575. DUNN KEVIN also sold $1.85 million worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares. Shares for $22.87 million were sold by MCMAHON VINCENT K on Friday, November 30.