Ls Investment Advisors Stake in Ford Motor Co (F) Has Lowered by $336,717 as Stock Declined; Matrix Asset Advisors Has Cut Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $650,804 as Stock Rose

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 14,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 233,898 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.31 million, down from 248,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 7.22 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 6.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 37,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 564,684 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.22 million, down from 602,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 17.28M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – BREAKING: Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup; 02/04/2018 – Calian’s Kevin Ford suffers a temporary health setback; 10/04/2018 – FORD INTRODUCES FIVE NEW MODELS AT EVENT IN CHONGQING, CHINA; 22/05/2018 – China’s Lower Auto Tariff Means More to BMW Than Ford or Tesla; 02/04/2018 – The idea of pushing speed makes sense since Ford finds itself playing catch up with new, as well as established competitors; 20/04/2018 – Ford to Seek Bids for Parts of Advertising Business — 3rd Update; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECT ASSETS IN EAGLE FORD SHALE PLAY IN USA; 16/05/2018 – FORD SAYS PRODUCTION OF F-SERIES SUPER DUTY PICKUP TRUCKS WILL RESUME AT LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, PLANT ON MONDAY; 08/05/2018 – If production is halted, Ford will likely temporarily lay off thousands of workers until it can get assembly lines running again; 11/05/2018 – FORD SHUT TRUCK PLANTS IN MICHIGAN, MISSOURI AND KENTUCKY THIS WEEK BECAUSE OF PARTS SHORTAGES CAUSED BY SUPPLIER FIRE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zacks Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Prio Wealth Partnership owns 11,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks holds 1.18 million shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated reported 62,210 shares stake. 3.71M are owned by Federated Pa. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh reported 386,367 shares stake. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 16,880 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research accumulated 50,140 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 15.20M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Lc has 14,585 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 24.29 million shares. Ionic Cap Llc holds 37,843 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri owns 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 32,395 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 21,798 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) by 13,549 shares to 109,909 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $626.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,782 shares to 46,160 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 18,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).