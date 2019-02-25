LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) Analysts See $0.78 EPS; Reliant Investment Management Raised Luminex Del (LMNX) Stake

Reliant Investment Management Llc increased Luminex Corp Del (LMNX) stake by 100% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Reliant Investment Management Llc acquired 15,000 shares as Luminex Corp Del (LMNX)’s stock declined 6.95%. The Reliant Investment Management Llc holds 30,000 shares with $909,000 value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Luminex Corp Del now has $1.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 362,616 shares traded or 20.25% up from the average. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has risen 29.65% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M

Analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report $0.78 EPS on March, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.30% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. LTC’s profit would be $30.93 million giving it 14.85 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, LTC Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 93,124 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has declined 2.72% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 13/03/2018 – LTC Properties at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 09/05/2018 – LTC REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED; 22/05/2018 – LTC Senior Management to Participate in the NAREIT REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 75C; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS 6 ASSISTED LIVING-MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $67.5M; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 11/05/2018 – Kabarec Financial Advisors Buys 2% Position in LTC Properties; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 Million; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. At September 30, 2017, LTC had 201 investments located in 28 states comprising 103 assisted living communities, 97 skilled nursing centers and 1 behavioral health care hospital. It has a 12.77 P/E ratio. Assisted living communities, independent living communities, memory care communities and combinations thereof are included in the assisted living property type.

