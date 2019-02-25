Mackenzie Financial Increases Holding in Urban Outfitters (URBN); Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Declined While Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Trimmed Stake by $336,300

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,711 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.15 million, down from 91,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.64. About 14.29 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 252.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 120,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 168,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.89M, up from 47,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 795,157 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has risen 15.83% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight Served as CEO Anthropologie Group and President; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ Profits Halved Despite Moderate 2017 Sales Growth; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS SAYS MCCREIGHT CEO ANTHROPOLOGIE TO LEAVE CO; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters earnings skate past expectations; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nippon Life Invsts Americas stated it has 567,437 shares or 4.95% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Management Llc holds 1.35% or 1.31M shares. Laffer Investments reported 112,366 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies Incorporated owns 0.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,212 shares. Hrt Lc reported 0.05% stake. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa has invested 4.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roundview Cap Limited Co owns 100,837 shares or 2.85% of their US portfolio. Newbrook Advisors Limited Partnership reported 765,181 shares or 6.44% of all its holdings. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 8.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis stated it has 4.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Drexel Morgan And holds 2.54% or 25,198 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct holds 6.42% or 65,326 shares. 205,818 are owned by Trust Of Virginia Va. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc reported 284,578 shares. Oberweis Asset Inc stated it has 3,770 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. Another trade for 203,418 shares valued at $21.70M was made by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. 4,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $422,000 were sold by Capossela Christopher C. Hood Amy also sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. Hogan Kathleen T also sold $4.06 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.46, from 1.62 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold URBN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.81 million shares or 0.85% less from 81.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 16,336 shares. Hartford Invest Management reported 12,800 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd has 0.76% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 2.72 million shares. 88 are owned by Macroview Limited Com. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc stated it has 0.42% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Moreover, Bluecrest Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 9,714 shares. 46,564 are owned by Lazard Asset Management Limited Com. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). State Street reported 0.01% stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Quantbot Tech LP accumulated 56,691 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has 16,170 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 127,069 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 33 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 36,908 shares to 103,685 shares, valued at $10.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 396,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.77M shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).