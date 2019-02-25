MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 196.69M 5.24 21.08M -0.30 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 2.90M 226.26 146.35M -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. -10.72% -7.4% -5.8% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -5,046.55% -98.6% -57.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.51 beta means MacroGenics Inc.’s volatility is 151.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

MacroGenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MacroGenics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

MacroGenics Inc.’s upside potential is 24.14% at a $26.33 average price target. On the other hand, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s potential upside is 138.78% and its average price target is $25. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dynavax Technologies Corporation seems more appealing than MacroGenics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of MacroGenics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.7% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. -21.96% -19.1% -36.89% -39.01% -29.46% -29.32% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -3.81% -9.94% -14.07% -31.2% -38.41% -41.87%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. was less bearish than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.