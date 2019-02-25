Macy's, Inc. (M) EPS Estimated At $2.76; Phocas Financial Lifted Its Heartland Express (HTLD) Stake

Analysts expect Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report $2.76 EPS on February, 26.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 2.13% from last quarter’s $2.82 EPS. M’s profit would be $848.65 million giving it 2.18 P/E if the $2.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Macy's, Inc.’s analysts see 922.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 13.52 million shares traded or 50.70% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has risen 26.15% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Names STORY Founder Rachel Shechtman Brand Experience Officer; 19/03/2018 – TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 25/05/2018 – Macy’s Details Compensation For Incoming CFO Paula Price; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Names Bíjou Summers as Vice President of Human Re; 30/04/2018 – MACY’S, CONTINUES EXPANSION OF MACY’S BACKSTAGE; 26/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 26,; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 11/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Macy’s Backstage coming to Fair Oaks Mall

Phocas Financial Corp increased Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) stake by 84.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp acquired 249,753 shares as Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD)’s stock declined 10.87%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 545,554 shares with $10.76M value, up from 295,801 last quarter. Heartland Express Inc. now has $1.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 383,040 shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has declined 17.43% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q EPS 16c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Heartland Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLD); 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q OPER REV. $156.7M, EST. $164.7M

Among 5 analysts covering Macy’s (NYSE:M), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macy’s had 6 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, January 10. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, November 15. Atlantic Securities downgraded the shares of M in report on Thursday, December 6 to “Underweight” rating. UBS maintained Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) rating on Tuesday, February 19. UBS has “Hold” rating and $26 target.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q4 Retail Earnings Season: A Cheat Sheet – Benzinga” on February 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Macy’s Earnings Preview: Was the December Slump Just a Blip? – The Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Expect Macy’s, Nordstrom Volatility Around Quarterly Prints (NYSE:M)(NYSE:JWN) – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot, Nordstrom, Macyâ€™s and More Major Retailers Reporting This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

Macy's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company has market cap of $7.40 billion. The Company’s stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. It has a 4.4 P/E ratio. The firm also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 9 investors sold HTLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 47.40 million shares or 1.32% more from 46.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0% or 4 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com has 12,819 shares. Old Natl Bank & Trust In stated it has 17,065 shares. Ameritas Prns accumulated 3,887 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 64,727 shares in its portfolio. 2.94M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Lp. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0% or 315,186 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt holds 15,550 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 4.66M shares. 142,353 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 655,132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments holds 159,684 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 191,930 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp decreased Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) stake by 74,066 shares to 166,641 valued at $9.75 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Off Etf (Prn) stake by 333.11 million shares and now owns 32,141 shares. Ishares Tr Dow Jones Us Real Estate (Prn) (IYR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI), Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Truckload Stocks Outperforming S&P 500 So Far In 2019 – Benzinga” published on January 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI), Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Time Is Right To Invest In Truckload Stocks, Says Stephens Analyst – Benzinga” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Heartland Express Achieves Remarkable OR Improvement In The Fourth Quarter – Benzinga” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 11, 2018.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $684,130 activity. Another trade for 4,390 shares valued at $92,312 was sold by Gordon Larry J.. 1,000 shares were bought by Sullivan Michael John, worth $18,365 on Tuesday, October 23.