Maecenas (ART) rose 4.98% for a day

Maecenas (ART) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.000953739999999998 or 4.98% trading at $0.0201048392. According to Top Crypto Analysts, Maecenas (ART) eyes $0.02211532312 target on the road to $0.0403852076870529. ART last traded at HitBTC exchange. It had high of $0.02098228 and low of $0.0191510992 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0191510992.

Maecenas (ART) is down -37.89% in the last 30 days from $0.03237 per coin. Its down -87.97% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.1671 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ART traded at $0.2159. ART has 100.00M coins mined giving it $2.01M market cap. Maecenas maximum coins available are 100.00 million. ART uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 07/09/2017.

Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange.