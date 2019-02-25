MAM Software Group Inc. (MAMS) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Contrasting side by side

As Business Software & Services companies, MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAM Software Group Inc. 36.90M 2.89 4.09M 0.34 23.58 EVERTEC Inc. 435.27M 4.65 71.90M 0.97 27.69

Demonstrates MAM Software Group Inc. and EVERTEC Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. EVERTEC Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than MAM Software Group Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. MAM Software Group Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAM Software Group Inc. 11.08% 25% 10.8% EVERTEC Inc. 16.52% 39.7% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

MAM Software Group Inc. is 98.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.02. EVERTEC Inc. on the other hand, has 0.98 beta which makes it 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MAM Software Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, EVERTEC Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. EVERTEC Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MAM Software Group Inc.

Dividends

On the other side, $0.05 per share with a dividend yield of 0.17% for EVERTEC Inc. MAM Software Group Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MAM Software Group Inc. and EVERTEC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAM Software Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 EVERTEC Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

MAM Software Group Inc.’s average target price is $9.25, while its potential upside is 9.47%. Meanwhile, EVERTEC Inc.’s average target price is $30.5, while its potential upside is 6.31%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MAM Software Group Inc. is looking more favorable than EVERTEC Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MAM Software Group Inc. and EVERTEC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.3% and 88% respectively. Insiders owned 20.3% of MAM Software Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of EVERTEC Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAM Software Group Inc. -5.41% 6.49% -1.59% -8.01% 0.37% 7.06% EVERTEC Inc. -1.83% -9.54% 15.15% 19.24% 98.01% 96.56%

For the past year MAM Software Group Inc. has weaker performance than EVERTEC Inc.

Summary

On 15 of the 16 factors EVERTEC Inc. beats MAM Software Group Inc.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The Payment Processing segment offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs. Its services include credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. The Business Solutions segment provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.