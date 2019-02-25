Manchester Capital Management Lowered Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Meritage Portfolio Management Boosted Host Hotels And Resorts (HST) Stake by $2.44 Million; Share Value Declined

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 64,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.31M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $270.18M, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 1.22 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Host Hotels And Resorts Inc (HST) by 75.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 116,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,260 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.68M, up from 153,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Host Hotels And Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 3.22M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.61% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Update: Ivanka Trump tours Georgia UPS facility for ‘workforce development visit’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on February 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UPS Seems All Set To Deliver In 2019, UBS Says (NYSE:UPS) – Benzinga” published on February 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – LTL In Northeast Struggles To Right Itself After Body Blow Of NEMF Bankruptcy – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Achieves EPS Target on Strong Revenue Yields – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Blockchain-as-a-Business Startup Inxeption Builds Futuristic eCommerce Platform – Benzinga” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 47,239 shares to 45,888 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 41,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,673 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

