Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Asset Management company, Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Manning & Napier Inc. has 51.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 37.91% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.2% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.69% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Manning & Napier Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|1.98%
|0.80%
|0.70%
|Industry Average
|36.44%
|21.95%
|9.89%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Manning & Napier Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|3.20M
|161.33M
|1.34
|Industry Average
|88.68M
|243.35M
|30.78
Manning & Napier Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Manning & Napier Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.31
|2.09
|2.13
|2.40
The competitors have a potential upside of 143.50%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Manning & Napier Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|-3.93%
|-16.99%
|-38.93%
|-44.84%
|-53.78%
|-52.5%
|Industry Average
|2.56%
|3.66%
|6.51%
|3.80%
|5.69%
|5.71%
For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has -52.50% weaker performance while Manning & Napier Inc.’s competitors have 5.71% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Manning & Napier Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Manning & Napier Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 3.54 Quick Ratio. Manning & Napier Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manning & Napier Inc.’s competitors.
Volatility & Risk
Manning & Napier Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Manning & Napier Inc.’s competitors are 24.60% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.
Dividends
The annual dividend that Manning & Napier Inc. pay is $0.26 per share with a dividend yield of 12.09%. On the other side Manning & Napier Inc.’s rivals have dividend yield of 6.96%.
Summary
Manning & Napier Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 7 factors Manning & Napier Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.