Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Asset Management company, Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Manning & Napier Inc. has 51.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 37.91% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.2% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.69% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Manning & Napier Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 1.98% 0.80% 0.70% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Manning & Napier Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 3.20M 161.33M 1.34 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

Manning & Napier Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Manning & Napier Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning & Napier Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

The competitors have a potential upside of 143.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Manning & Napier Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. -3.93% -16.99% -38.93% -44.84% -53.78% -52.5% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has -52.50% weaker performance while Manning & Napier Inc.’s competitors have 5.71% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Manning & Napier Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Manning & Napier Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 3.54 Quick Ratio. Manning & Napier Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manning & Napier Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Manning & Napier Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Manning & Napier Inc.’s competitors are 24.60% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Manning & Napier Inc. pay is $0.26 per share with a dividend yield of 12.09%. On the other side Manning & Napier Inc.’s rivals have dividend yield of 6.96%.

Summary

Manning & Napier Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 7 factors Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.