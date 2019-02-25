Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Pitcairn Company Has Lifted Holding; Tesla Motors (TSLA) Shareholder Tanaka Capital Management Upped Stake by $596,640

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 32.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 5,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,741 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.74M, up from 16,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 670,522 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 104.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 2,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,421 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $7.7 during the last trading session, reaching $302.41. About 2.54M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – Tesla executive departures since 2016; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 13/03/2018 – Dana Hull: Susan Repo, Tesla’s corporate treasurer and vice president of finance has left the electric-car maker, source ……; 13/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS BOARD RECOMMENDS A VOTE “FOR” THE CEO PERFORMANCE AWARD – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Munster is also not concerned about the recent management shakeup at Tesla; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 09/05/2018 – Tesla Joins Berkshire Hathaway in Wading Into U.S. Grid Debate; 21/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Tesla’s debt price is deteriorating [Update]; 11/04/2018 – Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production: Reuters, citing; 20/04/2018 – Vattenfall joins battle for EV charging market dominance

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 15 selling transactions for $21.21 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $306,000 was sold by Guillen Jerome M. Straubel Jeffrey B also sold $4.88M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. The insider RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 1,700 shares worth $544,000. $1.20 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by Ahuja Deepak on Wednesday, November 14. Gracias Antonio J. sold $5.35M worth of stock or 16,780 shares. Musk Elon bought $10.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, October 29.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp. (NYSE:CBS.A) by 15,825 shares to 19,693 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $964.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,954 shares to 18,943 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,630 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $384,121 activity. DAVIS STEVEN A bought 2,500 shares worth $155,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings.