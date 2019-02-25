Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Raised Stake in Boise Cascade Co Del (BCC) by $577,800; Fmr Decreased Holding in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) as Market Value Declined

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Boise Cascade Co Del (BCC) by 2675% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 16,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $613,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Boise Cascade Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 346,114 shares traded. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 37.15% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 02/05/2018 – Boise Cascade: Acquisition Expected to Be Complete in Coming Weeks; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE – STRONG COMMODITY PRICES PROVIDED NOTABLE TAILWINDS TO FINANCIAL RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Sees Seasonally Stronger Sales Volumes in 2Q, 3Q; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Im Bcc Cajamar Pyme 2, Fondo De Titulizacion Sme Abs Notes; 08/03/2018 U.K. TRADE SECRETARY LIAM FOX SPEAKS AT BCC CONF.: LIVE; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade 1Q Net $37.1M; 04/05/2018 – Boise: Prudential Assumes Responsibility for About One-Third of U.S. Qualified Pension Plan Projected Benefit Obligations; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Reflectance Confocal Microscopy to Diagnose BCC; 08/03/2018 – U.K. LABOUR’S MCDONNELL SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE IN LONDON

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 61.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 47,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.00 million, down from 78,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $483.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $145.41. About 6,835 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 25.19% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72

Fmr Llc, which manages about $888.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 128,668 shares to 419,175 shares, valued at $27.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 33,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.38, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 15 investors sold DHIL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 1.96 million shares or 3.30% less from 2.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 9,056 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Limited Partnership stated it has 4,986 shares. Punch And Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 12,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 3,713 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 37,295 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Fenimore Asset Mgmt holds 0.43% or 74,239 shares. Bancorp Of America De owns 7,821 shares. Us Bank De has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 294 shares. Akre Cap Mngmt accumulated 65,848 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Strs Ohio has 4,300 shares. Midas Management Corporation has invested 1.07% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Amer Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2,165 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.31% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 18,300 shares.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “What investors in Central Ohio companies can expect in 2018 – Columbus Business First” on January 02, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Diamond Hill Appoints New Board Members And Announces Ric Dillon’s Retirement As Board Chairman – PRNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Theglobeandmail.com published: “Why value investors shouldnâ€™t give up just yet – The Globe and Mail” on June 10, 2018. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program – PR Newswire” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “50% Margin Of Safety With Micro-Cap Hennessy Advisors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $418,040 activity.