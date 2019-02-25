Marketfield Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Market Value Declined; Gradient Investments Maintains Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 9.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 3,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,313 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.53 million, down from 40,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $216.29. About 1.54M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 3,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,879 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.81M, up from 106,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $93.77. About 4.55 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,050 are owned by Knott David M. Moreover, Northstar Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.16% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 110,481 shares. First City Management stated it has 0.48% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0.29% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 0.35% or 12.70 million shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 170,186 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 78,500 are owned by Prospector Partners Llc. Heritage Corporation reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 179,361 were reported by Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Com. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 18,098 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Llc owns 3.18 million shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc owns 57,766 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 310,433 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (DVYE) by 55,833 shares to 119 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 127,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,062 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (PSK).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 16.20% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.42 per share. COST’s profit will be $726.81M for 32.77 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $15.03 million activity. Another trade for 6,600 shares valued at $1.49M was made by Vachris Roland Michael on Monday, October 15. DECKER SUSAN L sold $151,495 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Wednesday, January 2. $5.03 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by JELINEK W CRAIG on Monday, October 29. The insider MEISENBACH JOHN W sold 3,000 shares worth $707,430. Shares for $458,976 were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M on Monday, October 22. 4,163 shares were sold by GALANTI RICHARD A, worth $945,940 on Tuesday, October 30.