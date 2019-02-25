Martingale Asset Management LP Maintains Position in Baxter Int’l (BAX); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Violich Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Baxter Int’l Inc (BAX) by 1.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 11,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 722,269 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.68 million, up from 710,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Baxter Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 1.62 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 3.09% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 6,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.88M, down from 232,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $111.62. About 12.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $82.43 million activity. On Friday, August 31 the insider Hood Amy sold $13.09 million. $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5. Nadella Satya had sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70M. Hogan Kathleen T also sold $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 591,996 are held by Bloom Tree Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Asset owns 973,813 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 1.21% or 412,982 shares in its portfolio. 33,898 were reported by Orleans Cap La. Country Club Trust Na holds 2.39% or 179,888 shares in its portfolio. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak accumulated 18,282 shares. 360,050 were reported by Brandes Investment Prtnrs L P. Mcmillion Capital stated it has 5.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Northern Capital Management Llc has 1.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,001 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment invested in 0.16% or 33,030 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb has invested 3.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horan Advsrs Limited Liability holds 54,349 shares. 850,679 are owned by Sit Inv Assoc. Guardian Inv Management invested in 29,530 shares or 2.97% of the stock.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $437.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,815 shares to 29,924 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 31,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV).

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $560.56 million activity. $100,530 worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was sold by FORSYTH JOHN D on Thursday, December 13. $223,090 worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares were sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T. $2.68 million worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was sold by Mason Jeanne K on Thursday, January 31. $6.03 million worth of stock was sold by Eyre Brik V on Monday, September 17. $1.36 million worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was sold by Accogli Giuseppe. $548.96M worth of stock was sold by Third Point LLC on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold BAX shares while 324 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 422.39 million shares or 1.97% less from 430.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,285 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% stake. First Citizens Bancshares holds 0.39% or 46,098 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Group Inc owns 104,572 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.14% or 1.54 million shares. First Natl Trust invested 0.46% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Zacks reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Fayez Sarofim owns 14,874 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Murphy Mngmt stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 86,814 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Connable Office accumulated 28,996 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.25% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 8,218 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 242,183 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Com invested in 0.14% or 24,066 shares.