Martingale Asset Management LP Upped Its Conocophillips (COP) Position by $17.22 Million; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shares Declined, Icon Advisers Has Cut Position

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 29.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 4,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,450 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.23M, down from 16,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $310.72. About 1 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 13.32% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 58.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 223,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,548 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.95M, up from 382,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.97. About 5.23M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 35,605 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 3,633 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,929 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 39,923 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Inc, Texas-based fund reported 12,684 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,857 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated accumulated 223,495 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). West Family owns 7,200 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 2.61M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tradition has 0.37% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 12,300 were reported by Duff Phelps Mngmt Co. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.23% or 68,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Repsol says Indonesia gas discovery is area’s biggest in 18 years – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “Oil Stock Dividends Continue to Grow by Leaps and Bounds – Fox Business” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips Stock Is a Growth and Income Double-Whammy – Investorplace.com” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.34 million activity.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $8.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 83,129 shares to 5,844 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,916 shares, and cut its stake in Gannett Company Inc.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 38,400 shares to 45,500 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) by 57,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold ULTA shares while 182 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 49.89 million shares or 2.73% less from 51.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 76,733 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 12,747 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer invested in 2,722 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Co owns 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 6,470 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,879 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation holds 2.11% or 26,147 shares. Sei Invs has 47,188 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 440 shares. Switzerland-based Jabre Prtnrs has invested 0.11% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cwm Ltd Llc reported 90 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 6,940 shares. New York-based Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.53% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Pacific Global holds 3,338 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. New York-based Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cambridge Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 9,548 shares.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Strange: Bullish ULTA Analysts Actually See -1.53% Downside – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Up 19% in 3 Months on Strategic Efforts – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Lost 18% Last Month – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Consumer Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $3.55 earnings per share, up 29.09% or $0.80 from last year’s $2.75 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $210.55M for 21.88 P/E if the $3.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.84% EPS growth.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $21.15 million activity. $10.05M worth of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares were sold by Eck Dennis K. The insider Halligan Catherine Ann sold 129 shares worth $36,313.